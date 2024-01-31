Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $139,081.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,159 shares of company stock worth $1,411,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

