First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
FAM opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Further Reading
