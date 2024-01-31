First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

FAM opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

