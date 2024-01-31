America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 919,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 2.8 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.64. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.