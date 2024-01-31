Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $36.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.