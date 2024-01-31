AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

