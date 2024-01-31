BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 631.22 Average PT from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.22 ($8.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 525 ($6.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 625 ($7.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 468.70 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 487.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 442.20 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.25).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($471.01). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,750.83). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,128. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

