Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

