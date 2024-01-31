ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.