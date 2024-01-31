u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) versus Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Financial Review

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get u-blox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 6.48% 12.52% 5.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Juniper Networks 0 10 4 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for u-blox and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $34.58, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Juniper Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than u-blox.

Dividends

u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Juniper Networks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Juniper Networks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares u-blox and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 25.56 Juniper Networks $5.30 billion 2.24 $471.00 million $1.12 33.20

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than u-blox. u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats u-blox on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide Wi-Fi access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN; Mist AI-driven Wired, Wireless, and WAN assurance solutions to set and measure key metrics; Mist AI-driven Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues; Juniper Paragon Automation, a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications; and Juniper Apstra to automate the network lifecycle in a single system. Additionally, the company provides software-as-a-service, technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.