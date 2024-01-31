Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Price Target at $12.40

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Enviva has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

