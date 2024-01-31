Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $573.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $613.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $648.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

