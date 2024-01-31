Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE DOOR opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

