Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Critical Contrast

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 7 1 2.73

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $41.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.37 billion 16.25 -$9.29 million $0.07 225.68 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.51 $1.92 billion $1.21 33.93

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 800.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 2.32% 16.23% 10.01% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

