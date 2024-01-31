TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$172.67.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE TFII opened at C$178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$188.44.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

