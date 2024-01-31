TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$172.67.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE TFII opened at C$178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$188.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

