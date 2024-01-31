Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 549,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

