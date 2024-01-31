Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $271.67

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $294.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $301.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

