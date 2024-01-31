Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $84.47

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

