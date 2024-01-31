Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.89.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.55 and a 200-day moving average of $325.68. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $246.51 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

