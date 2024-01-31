First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,100. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

