Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

CATY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

