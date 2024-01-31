Financial Review: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) versus Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.07 $4.89 billion $11.95 11.60 Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.50 $9.11 million $1.78 10.28

Dividends

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital One Financial and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 3 10 4 0 2.06 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $122.68, suggesting a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08% Old Point Financial 11.65% 8.82% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. Further, it offers debit cards; online, telephone, text banking; overdraft protection; bill pay; mobile payment; check ordering; and ATM. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.