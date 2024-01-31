Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 23.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 777,821 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 198,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,806,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,946,000 after buying an additional 144,125 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

