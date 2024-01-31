Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Decreases By 11.6%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

