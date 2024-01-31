MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE CXH opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.