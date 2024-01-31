MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CXH opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

