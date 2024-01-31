Financial Survey: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 18.40% 21.62% 5.91% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nasdaq and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 0 4 3 0 2.43 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Nasdaq presently has a consensus price target of $60.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Garden Stage.

This table compares Nasdaq and Garden Stage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $6.23 billion 5.42 $1.13 billion $2.23 26.21 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nasdaq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; operates listing platforms; investment insights and workflow solutions; and offers investor relations intelligence, ESG solutions, and governance solutions. The Anti-Financial Crime segment includes anti financial crime management solutions, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Market Surveillance, a market surveillance solution for markets and regulators; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

