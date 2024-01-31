Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.01 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3337117 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

