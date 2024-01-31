Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.33 ($2.92).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 307.10 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.42. The company has a market capitalization of £25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
