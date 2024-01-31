Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $22.50

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
NYSE AU opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
