Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $32.25

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

GO stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,611,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

