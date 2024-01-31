Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $24.90

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AESI opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

