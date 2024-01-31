Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$42,860.91. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

