Contrasting Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.23% Mid-Southern Bancorp 13.65% 4.66% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 5.13 $600,000.00 $0.14 86.43 Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.85 $1.88 million $0.58 23.17

Mid-Southern Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

