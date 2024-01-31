Analyzing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) & ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 0 11 13 0 2.54 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $98.08, suggesting a potential upside of 35.15%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $8.33 billion 3.75 $1.90 billion $4.96 14.63 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 26.69% 33.78% 18.26% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

