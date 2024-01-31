Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

