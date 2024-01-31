Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.9 %

PTLO opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $776.16 million, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.