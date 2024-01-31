Brokerages Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Target Price at GBX 1,015

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.95) to GBX 840 ($10.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($185,068.65). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 796.60 ($10.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 786.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.26. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,589.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

