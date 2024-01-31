Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.85.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.67. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$61.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.75 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Long acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. In related news, Director Angela Louise Brown bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. Also, Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. Insiders purchased 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

