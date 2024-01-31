Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Target Price at $95.50

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

PJT Partners stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

