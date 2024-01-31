Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $28.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -624.84%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

