Comparing argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares argenx and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 50.67 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -91.62 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 29.65 -$15.45 million ($1.67) -1.08

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

argenx has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82% Cyclo Therapeutics -2,037.29% -1,706.53% -418.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 4 15 1 2.76 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus target price of $525.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

argenx beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

