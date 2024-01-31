CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 2nd

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. The 1-23 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 2nd.

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

