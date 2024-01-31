Thermon Group (THR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of THR stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
