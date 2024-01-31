Thermon Group (THR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THR stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

