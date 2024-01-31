Reviewing Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Free Report) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viscount Systems and Knightscope’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Viscount Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knightscope $5.63 million 7.79 -$25.64 million N/A N/A

Viscount Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knightscope.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viscount Systems and Knightscope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Knightscope has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.40%. Given Knightscope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knightscope is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knightscope has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viscount Systems and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A Knightscope -224.68% N/A -117.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Knightscope beats Viscount Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viscount Systems

(Get Free Report)

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viscount Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscount Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.