Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

