Comparing BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment and Nukkleus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 20.32% 11.15% 5.83% Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Nukkleus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $57.94 million 4.88 $3.49 million $0.22 17.73 Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Nukkleus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

