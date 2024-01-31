BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on shares of BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

TSE BCE opened at C$54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.24.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1866818 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.