Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $60.15

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.61 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.