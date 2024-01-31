Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) PT at $27.78

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $3,929,338.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,277,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,211,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $3,929,338.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,277,879 shares in the company, valued at $53,211,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,929,681 shares of company stock worth $75,923,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Vertex has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

