SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,631 shares of company stock worth $7,155,986. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $190.21 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $132.80 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

