StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

